CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,617 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

