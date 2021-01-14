CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 55,478 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.