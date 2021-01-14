CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,843 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

