CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

