CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.