CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

ADM opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

