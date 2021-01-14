CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,023 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,841,867 shares of company stock valued at $234,245,521 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

STX stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.