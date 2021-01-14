CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.14 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 267,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

