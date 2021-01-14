CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $9.05 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of FLIR Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 451,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.