CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

