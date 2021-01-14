CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,707 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.20 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $67.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

