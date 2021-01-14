CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

