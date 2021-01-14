CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,222 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $96.48 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $98.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

