CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $4.83 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 198.1% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 549,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonos by 90.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 329,674 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

