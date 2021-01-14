CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $6.83 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

