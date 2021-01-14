CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $345.49 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.48. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

