CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,530 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

