CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,426 shares of company stock valued at $47,604,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

