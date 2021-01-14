CIBC Boosts Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock remained flat at $C$8.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.85.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

