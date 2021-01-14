CIBC Boosts Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$92.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.19.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.48.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,040,875.45. Insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.