CIBC Initiates Coverage on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Investment analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.52.

CVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

