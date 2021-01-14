CIBC Upgrades Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to “Outperform”

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FINGF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Finning International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 1,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

