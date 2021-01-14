CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.34. 3,513,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,759,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,445,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in CIIG Merger by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 821,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,472 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in CIIG Merger by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 275,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

