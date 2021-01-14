CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.34. 3,513,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,759,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03.
CIIG Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIIC)
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.