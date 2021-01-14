Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Price Reaches $41.58 on Major Exchanges

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Cipher Core Token token can now be purchased for about $41.58 or 0.00104931 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher Core Token has a total market capitalization of $306.75 million and $79,019.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher Core Token alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00273157 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,805 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher Core Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Core Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher Core Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.