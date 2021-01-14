Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $505.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.