Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 975,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

NYSE:C traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 734,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,958,594. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

