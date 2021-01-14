Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,731,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

