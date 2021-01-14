Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Shares Up 2.5%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 1,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

