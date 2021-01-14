Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

