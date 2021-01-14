City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.50

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.50 and traded as low as $78.00. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 39,589 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

About City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

