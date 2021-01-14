Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $18.39. Civeo shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 13,923 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

