CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 9.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 4,355,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,710,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 5.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

