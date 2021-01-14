ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Shares Up 0%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $100.09. 9,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. Clearshares LLC raised its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC owned 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.