Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,922. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.36 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

