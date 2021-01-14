Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,402,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.