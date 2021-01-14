Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

