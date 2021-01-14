Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88.32 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.