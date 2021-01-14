Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. 384,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,462. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

