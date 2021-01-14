Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBGPY. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

