CMS Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

CMS stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

