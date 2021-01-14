Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CCLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

CCLAY stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

