Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.45 ($0.53). Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £183.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.43.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

