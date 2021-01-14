Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,321. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

