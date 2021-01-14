Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 97.6% in December

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -489,000.00 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

