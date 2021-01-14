Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Cut by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Cognex worth $61,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

