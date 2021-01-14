Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE CNS opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

