Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 41,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $32.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.