CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $868,331.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

