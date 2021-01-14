Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 3,732,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,608. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

