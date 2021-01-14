Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $859,987.69 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $859,987.69 and $611.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,508.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.01306670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.00548926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00172843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001651 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

